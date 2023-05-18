Thai food in Dublin: 8 of the best restaurants to hit up

8 of our favourite spots for a colourful, fragrant curry in Dublin's fair city.

Ever since the genius marketing ploy which saw a NYC Thai restaurant give themselves the moniker "Thai food near me", ensuring they'd be top of every Google search, we've had Pad Thai on the brain.

Our cravings have been further enhanced by the fact that everyone and their granny seems to be in Thailand at the moment, proudly sharing snaps of the tastiest looking massaman imaginable accompanied by the caption "this cost €2.50".

While you're unlikely to get a curry at that price in Dublin, there are still some great Thai restaurants worth hitting up here - we've rounded up 8 of our favourites below.

Full Moon

Temple Bar

A gem amidst the chaos and €8 pints that usually await you in Temple Bar, Full Moon offers great, authentic Thai food with a casual feel. Staying true to their street food inspiration with curried crispy rice balls and all the classic Thai curries, Full Moon also have a great selection of vegan options and a great little kids menu if you're visiting with children. Find out more and make a booking via their website.

San Sab

Drumcondra

Famed for having the best spice bag in Dublin, San Sab are a lot more than this takeaway staple. The neighbourhood spot is always bustling with people chowing down on dumplings, bao buns and pretty much anything else that's dip-able into their famous spicy ginger sauce. Browse their menu in more detail right here.

Nightmarket

Ranelagh

Tucked into the heart of leafy Ranelagh, Nightmarket is a well-trodden date night spot and known for incorporating the best of local ingredients into traditional Thai dishes. They've also got great cocktail offerings - you can peruse all their menus via their website.

Opium

Wexford Street

You might mostly associate this spot with live gigs and press events in their boujie botanic garden, but Opium is also a great spot for a hearty feed of Thai food - the claypot lamb is a personal fave. Have a browse through their other dishes right here.

Baan Thai

Ballsbridge & Lepoardstown

Baan Thai is one of the longest running Thai restaurants in Dublin, having served the people of D4 for over 25 years. That's a long time, considering most Irish households only discovered what spice is in the last decade or so. Authentic Thai cuisine in a setting that's perfect for a special occasion, you're guaranteed a warm welcome and a creamy curry at this southside staple.

Red Torch Ginger

St Andrew's Street D2, Sandyford Dublin D18

At their two locations Red Torch Ginger offer a playful take on traditional South Asian dishes, with the best of Irish produce shining through. Great for a glam work lunch or a dinner before heading for a night on the tiles.

Neon Street Food

Camden Street

Neon is a great spot for affordable Thai food in the heart of town that doesn't scrimp when it comes to quality. They've got a really tasty selection of curries and small bites, with a nice kids menu too if you're dining with teeny Thai lovers.

Thai Spice

Talbot Place

Small and cosy with a family-run vibe and a really affordable menu, Thai Spice is something of a hidden gem in Dublin and a great place to while away an hour or two over a bottle of wine and a tasty plate.

Did we miss out your favourite place for Thai food in Dublin? Let us know and we'll add it to the list.

Header image via Instagram/fullmoonthaidublin/opiumdublin

