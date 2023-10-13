DSPCA makes special Friday 13th appeal for 5 visually impaired cats looking for homes

"Will it be lucky for them?"

Depending on your own superstition levels, the idea of a black cat crossing your path on Friday the 13th could shake you to your very core.

Or, the prospect of welcoming a feline into your home just in time for the colder, more cuddly months might just be the lifestyle change you've been crying out for.

As always, the DSPCA and other shelters are under immense pressure to find homes for the animals in their care, with a long list of pet surrenders and strays always in need of rescuing as kennel space frees up. And on this alleged unlucky day, they're appealing to potential cat lovers to open up their hearts, laps and sofas to five sweet kitties all in need of special homes.

Advertisement

5 special cats are looking for homes this Friday the 13th.

Joey, San Souchi, Havana, Pirate and Salmon each arrived to the DSPCA with sore eyes - some have had to have an eye removed, and others have limited vision. Skilled at heartstring-tugging when it comes to their social media presence, the DSPCA have shared a video of each cat playing and cuddling up to cattery staff, appealing for cat lovers to dispel superstitions and consider adopting.

All five cats are available to visit this Friday 13th at the DSPCA's Mount Venus campus, along with plenty of sweet dogs, bunnies and small furries also in need of loving homes. Head to their website for more info.

Header image via Instagram/DSPCA

Advertisement

READ NEXT:

- Have you noticed "The Hags with the Bags" on Liffey Street?

- 10 Halloween events to check out in Dublin this spooky season

- There's prosecco and pumpkin carving happening in Dublin this Halloween

Advertisement