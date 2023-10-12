There's prosecco and pumpkin carving happening in Dublin this Halloween

With prizes on offer for the most creative carve.

With unprecedented heatwaves and significantly less pumpkin spicers on offer across Dublin, it's been a struggle to fully nestle into our Spooky Season™ gig. The cosy knits remain vacuum packed in the back of the cupboard, the Gilmore Girls rewatch not yet started and even our seasonal affective disorder hasn't quite yet set in. Sure, there's the odd pumpkin plonked around the place and a few strands of artificial spider webs adorning some suburb hedges but other than that, it doesn't feel as Halloween-y as it usually does by mid October.

Luckily, there are a few scheduled events ready to swoop in and have you feeling suitably festive, including a Pumpkin and Prosecco night at Juno in Dorset Street. Dublin is well acquainted at this stage with a Paint and Prosecco, or even a Pottery and Pints event, but to my knowledge this is the first social pumpkin carving offering.

The event is many things at once - a brunch, a crafting hour, and a daytime session, with your €40 ticket granting you three glasses of Prosecco, a main course from Juno's food menu and your very own pumpkin carving kit so you can let the creative juices and seeds flow.

The event takes place on Saturday, 28th October from 1-3pm, and you can book in via Juno's website.

Header image via Instagram/JUNO and Getty

