Dublin 2 takeaway issued a closure order last month via the HSE

The well known spot was issued a closure order over one specific dish.

Popular Dublin 2 takeaway spot Xi'an Street Food were issued with a closure order on September 29th, which specified part of the activities of its establishment be ceased.

While oftentimes restaurants are issued closure orders for a myriad of issues, everything from unhygienic work spaces to rat droppings, Xi'an Street Food was served its closure order due to one very specific problem; an issue with the cooking of their duck spring rolls.

According to the closure order report, which you can read in full on the Food Safety Authority website, "there was a repeat failure to cook duck spring rolls thoroughly."

Following an inspection, the duck spring rolls consistently displayed uneven heat distribution, so much so that the takeaway were ordered to cease making the rolls altogether until the recipe and cooking procedure could be reviewed to ensure consistent cooking temperatures.

It should be noted that at the time of writing, the closure order on Xi'an Street Food has been lifted. Closure orders remain on the Food Safety Authority Ireland website for three months after the fact.

A Tipperary butchers were also served a closure order in September. Paul Tobin Butchers had to close production and processing of all cooked and ready-to-eat food on the premises, although this didn't apply to the sale of raw meat.

"All food businesses must establish and regularly review a food safety management system to prevent instances of non-compliance and violations of food safety regulations."

Chief Executive of the FSAI, Dr Pamela Byrne said this of September's closure orders:

"Consumers have a right to safe food. Under food law, it is the legal responsibility of food businesses to ensure the safety of the food they sell to the consumer is safe to eat. All food businesses must establish and regularly review a food safety management system to prevent instances of non-compliance and violations of food safety regulations such as these, which are only imposed when a significant risk to consumer health has been identified or when there are persistent, severe violations of food regulations."

