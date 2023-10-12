Chapters Bookstore have a pop-up shop opening on Liffey Street Lower

Great news for bookworms.

Chapters have come a long way in the last two years. The beloved bookstore went from closing down in January 2022, after almost 40 years in business, to reopening the Parnell Street premises just weeks later under new ownership.

Since then they have welcomed a new addition, Arboretum, which is a café garden shop hybrid that launched in May of this year, adding only more temptation to bookworms trying and failing not to stop into the mammoth book shop in all its glory.

We have been so busy … I kind of forgot to mention something …



A pop-up is ‘popping up’ in Lower Liffey Street!! pic.twitter.com/N54Quptij0 — Chapters Bookstore Dublin (@chaptersbooks) October 12, 2023

But they haven't stopped there. Today, Chapters took to social media to reveal they were opening a pop-up shop on Liffey Street Lower, absolute music to our ears. They will be based below Swift Alterations.

As with their Parnell Street bookstore, the Chapters pop-up will be selling both new and second-hand books.

While we don't know exactly when they're expected to open, we hope it will be in time for Christmas (which the way things are going, is approaching at lightning speed). Keep an eye on their socials for more information.

