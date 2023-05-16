A new café and garden shop has opened within Chapters Bookstore

A new oasis to explore.

Three of our favourite Sunday activities include a visit to the local bookshop, a gossip session over our oat flat whites, and a mosey around the garden centre. Well it turns out you can do all three in one location, as garden shop and café Arboretum Home & Gardens has just opened in the upstairs of Chapters on Parnell Street.

Wondering what you can expect from Chapter's latest addition? In the announcement of their opening, Arboretum Home & Garden lists the following:

"Oodles and oodles of indoor plants, lots of seeds and seed trays, pots, compost and everything you need to grow your own in the city, a fabulous health and wellness and gifting offering including our very popular crystal zone, garden furniture, Weber barbecues and of course a cafe!"

Advertisement

Just another wonderful reason to be thankful that Chapters reopened last March.

We'll be sure to pop in for a gander at our earliest convenience (any excuse to go book shopping honestly).

Header image via Instagram / Arboretum Home & Garden / Chapters

READ ON:

Advertisement

- 11 ice-cream spots in Dublin to keep you cool this summer

- The search is on for Inchicore's Next Top Pizza Chef

- Newly opened Row Wines has some of the best small plates you'll find in Dublin right now