'We just couldn't let it go' Chapters Bookstore is back under new ownership

Book lovers everywhere, REJOICE!

I think I speak for everyone when I say this is the most welcome news. In a shocking turn of events, Chapters Bookstore is set to reopen under new ownership on Friday 11th March. This news comes just one month after they closed their doors on the 31st January. The loss of Chapters was felt all around Dublin; it was more than just a bookstore, it was apart of the landscape. Only last week Chapters took to Instagram for the first time since they closed to share a lovely quote about books, only for many to comment begging for them to come back. Little did they know, they were about to get their wish.

Much to all our delight, Chapters announced on their socials their imminent reopening, saying:

"We just couldn’t let it go! The Gamesworld lads from the back of Chapter’s Middle Abbey St, Kev & Mick are the new owners of Chapters - reopening Friday 11th March!"

Kevin Neary and Michael Finucane of Gamesworld bought Chapters from previous owner Willie Kinsella. According to the website:

"The new directors believe the secret to Chapters continued success will be to let it do, what it does fantastically well – stocking, selling and trading the widest range of new and second-hand books it is possible to fit onto the 1.2 km of shelving in the store."

The Gutter Bookshop, another of Dublin's best independent bookstores, welcomed Chapters back to Dublin's literary scene.

Yes! Good to have you back guys... And your faces aren't that old... — Gutter Bookshop (@gutterbookshop) March 8, 2022

We are so glad Chapters Bookstore is back, and wish the new ownership and old staff all the best with reopening on Friday.

Header image via Instagram/chaptersbookstore

