SKIMS are officially launching at Brown Thomas

Huge news for the girlies.

Whether you love or hate Kim Kardashian, you cannot deny the chokehold her clothing line SKIMS has had on the world.

Starting off as an inclusive shape-wear company, SKIMS has expanded in the four years it's been running, selling everything from underwear, to fleece joggers, to stretch vinyl pieces.

Irish consumers have been able to shop SKIMS on their official website, but given that it is not a cheap brand, sometimes to justify a purchase you need to get a real feel of the product, which can only be achieved by seeing it in person.

Which is why the arrival of SKIMS in Brown Thomas has us losing our minds a little. Dublin influencer Eabha O'Donoghue shared the below image to her stories - SKIMS spotted being promoted in Brown Thomas on Grafton Street.

Upon further inspection, the Brown Thomas website confirms the news that SKIMS will exclusively be arriving within the department store from October 25th.

Whether this means it will have launched in stores as well is another story, but regardless, you'll be able to shop for all your shape-wear needs at arguably one of the best businesses doing it right now.

The BT website describes SKIMS as such:

"From technically constructed shapewear that enhances your curves to underwear that stretches to twice its size, SKIMS exist to provide the best solutions for every need and every body."

