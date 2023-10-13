10 Halloween events to check out in Dublin this spooky season

The season of spookiness is well and truly upon us.

As the crisp autumn leaves paint the city streets, and the air turns considerably chillier than it has been as of late, Dublin prepares for Halloween with a host of events to get involved with this spooky season.

From ghost hunts, to flea markets, fancy dress parties, to scary drink and draw sessions, if you've been struggling to ring in the Halloween season (probably because most places have skipped right to Christmas) then we're here to help you settle on your horror activity of choice.

Horrorthon

Irish Film Institute, more info here

The annual horrorthon at the IFI is back for Halloween 2023, the event of the year for those obsessed with the horror genre.

Over the course of five days, the Dublin cinema will be showing a range of horror films, where you can pick and choose which ones you want to get caught up in.

The IFI Horrorthon takes place between October 26th and October 30th, with several ticket bundles depending on how many films you wish to see

Halloween Ghost Hunt

National Museum of Ireland, more info here

Do you have what it takes to spend a spine-tingling Halloween evening outdoors, on the dark side of Dublin, haunted by restless ghosts and menacing ghouls? Well, that's exactly what you can expect if you embark on one of these ghost hunts, which promises 90 minutes of horrifying tales, scary costumes, and of course, the odd rogue ghost.

You can visit the National Museum for one of their ghost hunts on several dates in late October

Barbenheimer

The Jar, more info here

It's hard to believe that the movie event of the decade occurred three months ago now, but the hysteria has not left us.

The Jar are hosting a Barbenheimer Halloween event, which makes sense given 80% of people are going to be dressed as either Barbie, Ken, or Oppenheimer.

Barbenheimer takes place on Sunday October 29th, beginning at 10pm

Drink & Draw: Paint Scream Halloween Edition

Grá Bar, more info here

If a night out isn't your idea of a good time, and you prefer to spend these colder evenings indoors doing something cosy, then Drink & Draw may suit you better. This Alternative Dublin event is taking on a spooky theme given the time of year.

You will get all your painting utensils provided for you, and there will be an expert on hand to guide you if your art gets a little bit out of hand.

Tickets cost €27pp, and this Drink & Draw session is on Friday October 27th

Dublin Halloween Flea Market

Grand Social, more info here

This Halloween flea market will showcase a huge mixture of sellers from fashion, art, arts and crafts, creative services, handmade gifts, and much more.

Expect 25+ sellers in four different rooms, across three floors.

Tickets are free but demand is high, so make sure you register your interest as not to miss out.

Dublin Halloween Flea Market kicks off on Saturday 21st, between 11am and 4pm

Rocky Horror Picture Show Halloween Extravaganza

The Sugar Club, more info here

This annual party will have guest performances, prizes for best dressed, complimentary goodies and audience participation, so hold on to your fishnets and behold as Richard O'Brien’s 1975 cult classic comes alive on The Sugar Club stage just for you!

There are very few tickets left for this show, so don't hesitate to book tickets.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Extravaganza kicks off at 8pm on October 28th

Halloween Church

The Well, more info here

Halloween CHURCH returns for 2023, and you can expect spooky pop music, drag performances from the CHURCH queens, prizes for the best dressed (although fancy dress won't be enforced if it's just not your thing), approximately 200+ plays of "I Put A Spell On You", and plenty more,

Tickets sold out last year with a week to go, so get booking if this is an unmissable event in your October calendar.

What better way to ring in the bank holiday?

Halloween Church takes place on Sunday October 29th, kicking off at 11pm.

Saved by the 90s Halloween Party

Workmans, more info here

This is the Halloween event for all the 90s kids out there (or those who wish they were because let's be honest, it's class).

Workmans celebrates the 90s with music from the likes of Backstreet Boys, the Spice Girls, NSYNC, Shania Twain, Five, and many more to feature.

And it probably goes without saying, but 90s fancy dress is encouraged.

Saved by the 90s Halloween Party takes place on Saturday October 28th from 11:30pm.

Nightmare Realm

Mary's Lane, more info here

Nothing will get you in the Halloween spirit quite like a visit to the Nightmare Realm.

The ultimate Halloween event is running at City Market on Mary's Lane this year, promising five brand-new and terrifically terrifying mazes that are sure to spook even the bravest of visitors. As you explore Dublin's biggest indoor scream park, you can expect to meet some creepy clowns, ghastly ghouls and loads more terror-inducing monsters and characters.

The immersive experience will present in the form of an expanded Victorian-themed Halloween Town, a festival village where Halloween is celebrated every day. You can expect street theatre, stage dancers, circus performers, interactive shops, a food court with werewolf burgers, black ice cream and more.

You can read our whole review of the experience here.

Nightmare Realm runs daily until October 31st.

Halloween Burlesque Dance Workshop

Liffey Trust Studios, more info here

We've all seen the movie Burlesque and wished we could move the way Christina Aguilera does, and now you can learn exactly how.

Whether you're a seasoned dancer or a complete beginner, this workshop is open to everyone who has bounds of enthusiasm to learn. Embrace the Halloween spirit and come dressed in your most bewitching attire.

This workshop takes place on Sheriff Street Upper on October 29th

Header images via Instagram / Nightmare Realm & Getty

