4 openers to be aware of in Dublin right now

We love a week without any closures.

After weeks upon weeks of opener after opener, this week's Dublin hospitality news is a little lighter than what we've been used to, but exciting nonetheless. Four openers have come to our attention, from a new pizza spot in Donnybrook, to the launch of Jade asian restaurant in Clontarf.

Plus, there's not a closure to be seen, and that sure is something to be grateful for in this county.

Brick & Mortar

Opener

There's a new café in Walkinstown by the name of Brick & Mortar. This cute little spot has been open for the last five weeks but it has only arrived on our radar now, and we're so glad it has.

Perhaps the best part of this new café is their lunch meal deal, which will get you a sandwich, a packet of crisps, and a coffee for just €10. It's not quite as cheap as a Tesco meal deal, but given that the average toastie in Dublin costs nearly a tenner alone these days, it's a great lunch deal in my opinion.

Brick & Mortar opens Monday to Friday from 7:30am to 3:30pm, and from 9am to 1pm on Saturdays.

Jade

Opener

Tarbh closed down last month to make way for a new food venture in Clontarf - Jade. This restaurant has chefs who have worked in some of Hong Kong's best kitchens to produce truly authentic Chinese cuisine.

Jade promises to "serve stunning food using the best Irish ingredients & the best Chinese cooking" and has been described as one of "Dublin's most innovative & diverse Chinese restaurants." We'll have to make a trip out soon to confirm these bold claims.

Jade launched officially over the weekend.

Zambrero

Opener

Zambrero are back at it again.

The Mexican spot have announced the opening of their 21st restaurant, this time in Fonthill.

Zambrero is more than your average food chain; as well as their amazing and fresh Mexican food, they have an aim to help end world hunger. A noble goal, and one they work towards by donating a meal for every one burrito or bowl that is purchased at one of their restaurants.

Zambrero Fonthill will launch next week on October 18th.

Fired Up

Opener

After nearly three months of suspense, the week has finally come for Fired Up to open their third location. They officially launched in Donnybrook on Thursday October 12th, and the D4 premises will service people of Donnybrook, Ballsbridge, Sandymount, Ringsend, Portobello, Ranelagh, Rathmines, Clonskeagh, and Milltown - in addition to their other two spots in Goatstown and Rathfarnham, they more or less have Dublin's south side covered.

Now we can only hope to see some locations in the city centre and north side.

Header images via Instagram / Jade & / Brick & Mortar

