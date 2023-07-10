Thousand-year-old skeletons found under planned city centre hotel site

The site is believed to be a mass grave and has been described as the 'Christ Church of the northside'

The remains of over a hundred people have been uncovered off Capel Street during the archaeological excavation of a city centre hotel development.

During the construction of a new hotel situated between Abbey Street and Mary's Lane, a burial site was discovered. It is currently believed that the remains of at least two individuals date back to the early 11th century. individuals date back to the early 11th century.

The site was secured by Northern Ireland hotel group Beannchor two years ago to build their Bullitt hotel project. The group has commissioned the excavations and has done so in the past with previous builds in Belfast.

Due to the historic location of the area, near St. Mary's Abbey, it was predicted that burial sites would be found. However, the remains indicate the existence of a Christian church predating the foundation of the Abbey, which was previously thought to be the earliest post-Viking settlement in this part of the city.

"Most of the skeletons are medieval, dating between 1200 and 1540, but there are definitely two that are 1,000 years old," Edmond O’Donovan, director of excavations for Courtney Deery Heritage Consultancy told the Irish Times.

"One of them is dated by their association with a kite-shaped stick pin, very datable to the 11th century, and probably a shroud pin. Those two burials are significant because they predate the foundation of the abbey.

"The burials show that when the abbey was established it came to an existing church site; we have no previous historical reference for that," he added.

"That tells us a little bit about the relationship between the late Viking population and Christianity – we see a Viking-age Dublin that is becoming Christian before the coming of the Anglo-Normans.

The skeletons have now been removed from the site and will be further examined before being transferred to the National Museum.

With Bullitt Hotel expected to be built by 2025, the structures found during the excavation are set to be incorporated into the design of the new complex.

"Dubliners know about Abbey Street and Mary Street, but they wouldn’t necessarily associate it with the medieval abbey. This development will allow the story of what was the Christ Church of the Northside to re-emerge."

