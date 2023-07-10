Door ripped off plane after air bridge collapse at Dublin Airport

The incident occurred this morning, resulting in damage to an American Airlines plane.

An air bridge collapsed at Dublin Airport Terminal 2 early this morning, causing damage to a plane which was preparing to depart to Philadelphia.

In a statement to the Irish Independent, a spokesperson for the DAA said that there were no reports of any resulting injuries.

"DAA can confirm an incident which resulted in damage to American Airlines aircraft by an air bridge at Dublin Airport this morning,” the spokesperson said.

"There were no reports of any injuries to any passengers or crew.”

A report from Dublin Airport said that the door of the AA 787 was also ripped off, which could have been as a result of an aerobridge structure malfunction.

American Airlines 787-8 door ripped off after boarding bridge collapses at Dublin Airport. pic.twitter.com/ZIo1AJosW9 — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) July 9, 2023

Dublin Airport also confirmed that the Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) did not need to attend the incident, as reported by the Independent.

The Air Accident Investigation Unit is part of the Department of Transport and is responsible for investigating aircraft incidents that occur in Ireland.

The Mirror reported that despite the disturbance, the airbridge collapse did not lead to any delays for incoming or outgoing flights this afternoon other than the flight connected to the aircraft that had arrived from Chicago and was subsequently damaged.

