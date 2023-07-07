2 openers, 1 closure and a restaurant fire to be aware of in Dublin this week

Welcome to the Lovin Round up, our weekly glance at Dublin's main hospitality news including openers, closures and everything in between.

This week we've seen our fair share of comings and goings in Dublin, from the closure of an iconic nightclub to a serious fire at a newly opened, Michelin star restaurant.

If you're looking for a quick rundown to ensure you haven't missed anything, you've come to the right place - we've compiled everything you need to know below.

New jazz and improvised music venue to open at former banana factory

The Cooler, a brand-new venue within The Complex in Smithfield, will open its doors to the public at this year's MusicTown festival, at a site formerly occupied by a banana-ripening unit. More information on this upcoming opener is right here.

New wine and cheese bar to open in Blackrock

The Frascati Centre in Blackrock will be welcoming French cheese store Iciar into the fold next week, a Parisian style boutique with an extensive cheese selection and most importantly, a wine bar located to the front of the shop. You can find out more about Iciar right here.

Tramline closes due to rising costs

Nightclub and event venue Tramline has become the latest casualty of Dublin's nightlife scene, announcing its closure this week due to rising costs and issues lingering in the wake of the Covid 19 pandemic. We covered this closure in more detail here.

Fire breaks out at Variety Jones's new restaurant, just days after opening

Variety Jones is temporary closed following a serious fire in their new restaurant at 79 Thomas Street. Luckily, there were no injuries. You can find out more about this story right here.

Firefighters are currently dealing with a fire in a building off Francis Street



4️⃣ Four fire engines responded along with a turntable ladder



🚒 The fire is under control, traffic restrictions remain in place pic.twitter.com/umYXLU04RF — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) July 6, 2023

Same time, same place next week for another round up of Dublin's main foodie news.

