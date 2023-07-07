Fire rips through Michelin-star restaurant Variety Jones just days after relocating

Fire services from Dolphin's Barn and Pearse Street attended the scene.

Four fire engines and a turntable attended a serious fire on Thomas Street yesterday evening, which broke out at the new Variety Jones site.

The Michelin star restaurant just opened the doors of its new home at 79 Thomas Street last Wednesday (28th), next door to their original space at number 78, with owners Keelan and Aaron Higgs eager to have more space to welcome diners.

Keelan was out of the country at the time of the fire and speaking to the Irish Times from London, he said that while no one was injured, the fire had caused serious damage.

Firefighters are currently dealing with a fire in a building off Francis Street



4️⃣ Four fire engines responded along with a turntable ladder



🚒 The fire is under control, traffic restrictions remain in place pic.twitter.com/umYXLU04RF — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) July 6, 2023

The fire broke out at Variety Jones at about 7pm yesterday evening.

“I’m away at an event in London so I am kind of hearing everything second-hand,” the chef and owner said. “I know that everyone is safe. No one was harmed, and all our customers and staff were evacuated. That’s the most important thing.

“I’m not sure of the extent of the damage to be honest. I know the fire was put out pretty promptly, but there is some pretty serious damage, so I’ll just have to get back in the morning, try and suss it out, and see where we go from here.”

Keelan added that the new restaurant would remain closed today, but that the team might reopen at their original premises at number 78 next door for Saturday.

The fire was brought under control at about 7:30pm yesterday evening, according to DFB.

