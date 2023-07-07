Lana Del Rey's guide to sustainable shopping in Dublin

Born to di-ve right into the sale rack at Nine Crows.

As Lana stans all over Ireland attempt to come to grips with missing out on tickets for her last-minute show at 3Arena tonight, some may have been lucky enough to catch her out for a rummage at some of Dublin's best vintage shops yesterday.

The Venn Diagram of Lana Del Rey fans and vintage shoppers probably has a significant amount of overlap but just incase anyone didn't see the plentiful IG posts yesterday evening, here's everywhere Lana hit up on her vintage tour of Dublin. A great guide to follow, if we do say so ourselves.

Loot

Drury Street

A dreamy addition to the Dublin vintage scene that thrived in the wake of the pandemic and general shift towards more sustainable shopping in Ireland, Loot recently opened their new store on Drury Street and naturally, Lana had to pop in and see what all the fuss was about.

35 Vintage

Fade Street

This is Dublin's newest vintage store - trust Lizzy to know all the hottest, up-and-coming spots ammirite? 35 Vintage also have a strong online presence and their original store in Kiltimagh, Mayo which opened back in 2021, so maybe she's had a quiet eye on them ever since. Great for graphic tees, vintage fleeces and now, celeb spotting.

The Big Smoke Vintage

Merchants Arch

Obviously, everyone visiting Dublin is legally obliged to visit Temple Bar so Lana naturally followed suit, and while she was there stopped into The Big Smoke - a hidden gem tucked away under Merchant's Arch. These guys have you covered by way of incredible one-off pieces from the 50s right up to the noughties, and Lana is reported to have made away with "tonnes of gorg bits".

Nine Crows

Temple Bar

One of city's OG haunts for a vintage rummage, Nine Crows have been on the scene for well over a decade and in that time have amassed a huge fandom through their multiple Dublin outlets, kilo stores and extensive online selection. Most importantly, they clearly did something right to have Lana beaming from ear to ear like this.

Will we see Lana sporting any of her new vintage lewks on stage at the 3Arena tonight?

