Time Out names Capel Street as one of the coolest streets worldwide

Ah, would you look at that!

What an achievement. Time Out recently posted an article with the 33 coolest streets in the world and our very own Capel Street made it onto the list at number 22. It beat out spots such as Jumeirah Beach Road in Dubai (23rd), Kloof Street in Cape Town (26th), and MacDougal Street in New York (29th).

Rue Wellington in Montreal, Gertrude Street in Melbourne, and Great Western Road in Glasgow came first, second, and third respectively.

Capel Street is more than deserving of its spot on this list. Time Out cited the street's no frills approach to food as the reason behind its placement:

"You’ll find a whirl of culture and some of the best food in Dublin, usually without any frills: locals know they’re good, so there's no need for fuss."

That Capel Street has recently been pedestrianised also won it brownie points for Time Out; they said this makes "it the ideal spot for sipping pints in the sun and just generally hanging out."

Brother Hubbard, White Rabbit, 1661 Bar, and Pantibar are all on the hit lists in the Time Out article. They also refer to "a lively Moroccan restaurant with karaoke from noon to night" which can only be Marrakesh, and an authentic pho spots which we're thinking is Aobaba.

That Capel Street is also home to nearly half of Dublin's bubble tea shops also undoubtedly add to its worthiness on the Time Out list.

So there you have it. If you haven't spent much time on Capel Street lately, make it a priority to do so, as it's no mean feat being one of the coolest streets in the world.

Header image via Shutterstock

