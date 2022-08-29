Have you checked out Domini Kemp's latest café in Carrickmines?

One for the plant-centric foodies out there.

If you're plant-based, and have yet to try Domini Kemp's latest café in Carrickmines, then you better add it to the to the list. Following the closure of her Hatch cafés earlier in the year, it's wonderful to see Kemp back with Food Lab Café, a plant-centric spot that focuses on what she calls "culinary medicine".

Food Lab launched back in March in the new VHI 360 Health Centre in Carrickmines. However Kemp says it has been in the works for years. In the announcement post, she said this of the concept:

"We've been quietly working on this project for the last few years and are so proud to see culinary medicine and a functional approach to food being taken in a health care setting."

The café focuses on nutrient dense food, using predominantly plant-based ingredients, as Kemp is a self-proclaimed believer in the power of "good food." Now five months after first launching, Kemp revealed in a candid Instagram post that, "in 25 years in this industry" Food Lab café is one of the projects she's most proud of.

You can check out Domini Kemp's latest café project in Carrickmines Monday to Friday from 8:30am to 4pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 3pm.

