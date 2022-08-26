'What a year it has been' Warm and Toasty says farewell to Skerries

Locals will miss their toastie game immensely.

Â

We're sad to hear the news that another Dublin food and coffee truck is on the way out. Warm and Toasty of Skerries took to Instagram on Friday 26th August to share that they would only be slinging toasties for one more week. In a lengthy caption, the coffee spot explained their reasons behind the closure.

Kate, Mary, and David, who collectively run Warm and Toasty, said this in their farewell post:

Advertisement

"What a year it has been! âœ We sadly have to announce that our lease has come to an end and I will be returning toÂ @trinitycollegedublin to finish my Law Degree."

They thanked everyone who supported their year long run in Skerries, and while this is the end for now, the caption also says, "We will be popping up again sometime soon in the future." We hope so, and we can't wait until that day.

Warm and Toasty will be serving toasties and sambos to the people of Skerries until Friday 2nd September; make sure you stop by for one last toastie over the next few days.

Header image via Instagram/warmandtoastydublin

Advertisement

READ ON: The Dublin bakeries we'd wake up at the crack of dawn for