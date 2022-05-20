The pedestrianisation of Capel Street might just sound like a long-lost Mariah Carey album name, but it's so much more than that.

It's been a long time coming, and we're delighted to report the implementation of a traffic free Capel Street comes into effect this morning (May 20th). The street will remain open for delivery vehicles between the hours of 6am and 11am, and DCC have said there will be traffic management on site for the first two weeks as people get used to the changes.

The pedestrianisation comes following a public consultation during which 1,766 submissions were received. 91% of the submissions were in favour of the proposal. The Central Area Committee voted unanimously to endorse the proposal. What started out as a six-week trial to facilitate an outdoor summer last year has resulted in a permanent change to the central street, which will now become the largest traffic free space in Dublin.

Key elements to be aware of are as follows:

Permanent closure at Parnell Street after Jervis Lane to remove through traffic on Capel Street.

Delivery access will be facilitated between 6am and 11am. Car parking spaces will be removed and converted to loading bays to ensure there is sufficient space. There will be all day loading provided at a number of side streets.

Mary’s Abbey traffic flow direction will be reversed and residents existing from Abbey Street will exit via Mary’s Abbey.

Mary Street between Capel Street and Jervis Lane will be reversed.

Strand Street Little and Strand Street Great will remain open to traffic all day.

Initial street improvements including seating and greening are to be provided.

Advertisement

We would like to remind everyone that Capel Street will be traffic-free from this Friday morning, apart from deliveries between 6am & 11am. Works will be carried out overnight on Thursday May 19th to facilitate the new arrangements. ⬇️ #CapelStreet #YourCouncil #Dublin pic.twitter.com/ZhS7elCsOP — Dublin City Council (@DubCityCouncil) May 18, 2022

Where will be the first place you visit for an outdoor meal, or pint in the sun?

Header image via Shutterstock

READ NEXT: Dublin food truck has done the unthinkable and made a meal out of oyster crisps