Capel Street pedestrianisation begins this weekend

Capel Street and Parliament Street in the city centre will both be made traffic-free from today (Friday, June 11).

The trial is expected to last for six weekends and will see traffic closed on the streets from 6.30am until 11.30pm every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. As well as that, a small portion of Capel Street, between Parnell Street and Ryders Row, will be pedestrianised on a permanent 24-hour basis from 7am today.

Parking will be allowed on Capel Street until 6pm on the days of the trial, while five disabled bays will be relocated to Swifts Row, Ormond Quay and further up Capel Street. Across the Liffey, closer to Parliament Street, two disabled parking spaces on East Essex Street will move to Fishamble Street.

It's all part of a wider scheme to pedestrianise the streets of Dublin in order to cater for outdoor dining this summer.