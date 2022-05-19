Dublin food truck has done the unthinkable and made a meal out of oyster crisps

These Guinness oyster crisps are inspiring the masses.

When we saw that Guinness and Keogh's had collaborated to make a *different kind of crisp, we were more than a little sceptical. While oysters are a delicacy many enjoy from time to time, using them as the inspo for crisps seemed a little... odd. We really didn't know what to expect from the Guiness x Keogh's Oyster crisps, and trust me, no one was more surprised than myself to discover they were actually, well, fairly decent. In fact, I snaffled a whole bag on my own, and fished a few out of the bags of my colleagues. You can check out our live reaction to them HERE.

My point being, don't knock it until you try it. If you're a fan of Skips, or any prawn cocktail flavoured crisp, I have a feeling these will be a bit of you. And it would seem we're not the only ones enjoying this latest invention from Keogh's; Salty Buoy Food Truck has just created an oyster crisp dish that demands trying.

The food truck will be serving up a dish they call Keogh Loco, which combines the oyster crisps with cool and spicy ceviche. Salty Buoy, by Niall Sabongi, will be whipping up this gourmet dish at Klaw Café in Temple Bar this weekend. If you want to bring the fancy up a notch further, the food truck is also offering caviar to add to your oyster crisps ceviche.

I think I've sufficiently tickled your fancy. Will you be trying it out this weekend?

Header image via Instagram/saltybuoytruck

