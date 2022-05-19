New Mexican cuisine restaurant Pinto opens at Doyle's Corner

For all your breakfast, lunch, and dinner requirements.

It's an exciting time for Dublin 7 openers. New café Stay With Us, based on North Circular Road opened earlier in the month, and now Phibsborough have also welcomed Pinto, a fresh new Mexican restaurant. You'll find Pinto at Doyle's Corner for some fresh Mexican cuisine, starting from Wednesday the 18th May.

The restaurant seats 36 people, and serves all your daily meals; breakfast, lunch, and dinner. You know what that means. Breakfast burritos, on the daily.

Pinto opens from 7:30am to 9pm all week. They currently have an opening deal where you can get a coffee or tea with an oreja pastry or Mexican fruit scone for just €4.50, to celebrate their launch. You'd be hard pressed to find a deal cheaper than this in Dublin, so if you're local to Phibsborough make sure to get on that.

Most of the Mexican restaurants in Dublin don't open for breakfast, so we're buzzing to see what Pinto has to offer.

