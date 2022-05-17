Welcome Stay With Us, the latest addition to the D7 coffee scene

Phibsboro's *cool neighbourhood* star continues to rise.

Dublin 8 had the potential to knock it clear off its winning podium when it was named the 15th coolest city in the world last year, but "lived-in and lively" Phibsboro possesses a certain je ne sais quoi that keeps the people coming back for more.

The latest addition to the eternally cool neighbourhood is Stay With Us, a sunbeam coloured cafe serving up speciality brews, toasties and freshly baked treats.

The cafe is located in a former fruit & veg shop on the North Circular Road, and owners Steven and Ian piqued excitement by tracking their refurb journey on Instagram. The small al fresco seating area out front looks to be something of a sun trap (and not just because it's painted yellow) and as the warmer months creep in, we have a feeling that nabbing a free table will be akin to winning the lotto. Dog friendly, prime people watching and tasty treats... where else would you really be going?

Stay With Us opens Monday to Friday 7am - 6pm, and Saturday to Sunday 8am - 5pm for morning coffees, after-work hot chocolates and lunch-time toasties in between.

We look forward to paying them a visit!

Header image via Instagram/staywithuscafe

