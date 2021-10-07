Dublin 8 has been named one of the world's coolest neighborhoods

By Fiona Frawley

October 7, 2021 at 3:35pm

Dublin 8 has been named one of the world's coolest neighborhoods

There's our dreams of buying a house there out the window anyway.

Time Out has ranked Dublin 8 15th in its annual list of the world's coolest districts.

Every year, Time Out asks tens of thousands of readers about the coolest area in their city. On an unrelated note, I don't think I've ever typed the word 'coolest' so many times in my life. But that's just the vibe D8 gives off, I suppose.

The top three spots on the Time Out list are held by Nørrebro in Copenhagen, Andersonville in Chicago and Jongno 3-ga, Seoul. So what got Dublin 8 on the map?

According to Time Out, "Dublin 8 captures the essence and charm of the Irish capital to a tee". The article acknowledges the fact many parts of Dublin's cultural landscape have been replaced with "cookie-cutter hotels and skyscrapers" (as the recent plans to replace Merchant's Arch and the Cobblestone Pub with hotels corroborate).

Notable mentions in the article include Lucky's Pub which Time Out says has "been transformed into a cultural hotspot with excellent rotating exhibitions" and Pearse Lyons which offers a unique tour of its working distillery.

The article also referenced the vintage and bric-à-brac shops, street art, markets and cafés which make Dublin 8 what it is.

In fairness, it's not a bad old spot when all's said and done.

