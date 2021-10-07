This Ethiopian Supper Club has just got a new location!

By Katy Thornton

October 7, 2021 at 9:39am

Fans of Gursha won't have to wait much longer!

Gursha Ethiopian Cuisine is back and they have a new location on Poolbeg Street. After some needed down time to prepare, they are officially reopening their Supper Club on the 15th October and you can book on their website now. Gursha took to Instagram to announce the news of their new location, and to thank everyone who supported them amid the pandemic lockdowns.

Gursha opens for their Supper Club Thursdays to Sundays from 6-10pm.

We can't wait to get down to Poolbeg Street and try their delicious Ethiopian cuisine.

Header image via Instagram/gursha_ie

READ ON: Dean Street has welcomed a lovely new coffee spot

