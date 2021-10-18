Check out some of the newest food openings in Dublin this month

October has been a great month for new openings, of brand new cafés, or new locations for some of our old favourites

Here's our round up of some of the best new spots you have to check out. We have a bit of everything, from coffee, to toasties, authentic Ethiopian food, to tapas. We never get tired of seeing new openings in Dublin, and we welcome them with open arms.

The Cheeky Piglet

Location: Fumbally Lane

This tapas and coffee bar teased their arrival back in September and have been open for business for a couple of weeks now. Their eggs benedict look amazing, and customers are raving about their coffee. Check out more about them here.

Gursha

Location: Poolbeg Street

This Supper Bar has just resurfaced again, and is one of the best around for Ethiopian cuisine. They reopened their supper club on Friday, and are ready to serve you the most authentic Ethiopian meals, including Misir Wat, Kik, and Shiro. They open 6-10 from Thursday to Sunday.

Soren & Son

Location: Dean Street

We covered this adorable spot when it opened two weeks ago, and their content has just gotten cuter (look at that little pup!). They make brewtiful coffee and their space is incredibly aesthetic. We recommend you going there for your coffee fix - we can confirm it tastes delicious.

Griolladh

Location: Thomas Street

Thomas Street will soon welcome a new Griolladh location, and it looks like this one is going to be indoors. The Griolladh toastie trucks have sprouted up all over, in Dundrum, Grand Canal Dock, Bray, and more, but now it looks as though they're about to have a sit-in restaurant. We'll have our eyes peel for an announcement.

Ten 10 Coffee

Location: Finglas

Ten 10 Coffee first popped up in Santry at the end of June. From toasties to acaí bowls, coffee to pancakes, what's not to love about this place? Well, their hard work has paid off and now they've just opened a brand new location in The Quarry House car park in Finglas. They opened for business on Saturday 16th October and we cannot wait to pay them a visit.

Header image via Instagram/ten10_coffee_box

