Petition to save Merchant's Arch hits over 20,000 signatures

The petition has been live since just yesterday, but has already garnered huge attention.

Since the news broke that Merchant's Arch, the iconic archway in Temple Bar may be replaced by a hotel, the response on social media and beyond has been huge. According to our friends at JOE, the Temple Bar Residents Association said the proposal is "something Temple Bar needs like a hole in the head".

The petition to save the archway, created by Edel Leahy states:

We can’t have another part of historic Dublin succumb to “development”! Merchant’s Arch is there since 1821 and is part of Dublin’s culture, history and personality.

The petition, which as of this morning has been signed by over 21,000 people, is filled with heartfelt objections to the proposal. One signer writes:

Dublin is a city defined by heritage and culture. In recent times, a housing crisis and the prioritising of hotels and tourism over those who live here has negatively impacted on our city. We want a city for visitors to enjoy but also one for Dubliners to live in. No more hotels. (Donal Fallon T).

Another states:

Absolute insanity to even consider this. It's an iconic part of Dublin. We shouldn't even have to talk about this. Be great if our city planners had more civic self-respect than this. (Kim V.P.).

The Merchant's Arch debate has gained attention from some big Irish names including comedian Dara Ó Briain, who weighed in on Twitter saying: "There is something magical about crossing the river via the Ha'Penny Bridge, plunging into Merchants Arch. Let's not destroy the rich texture of Dublin!"

Can’t believe there's a proposal being seriously considered to replace Dublin’s Merchant’s Arch with (yet another) hotel. There is something magical about crossing the river via the Ha'penny bridge, plunging into Merchants Arch. Let’s not destroy the rich texture of Dublin! https://t.co/CpuIbeG6Fd — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) October 5, 2021

