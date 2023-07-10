8 tips to help you secure a Taylor Swift ticket for one of her Dublin gigs

Tensions are running high since last week, when fans were informed whether they'd been selected for presale access or waitlisted.

A Taylor Swift fan has taken to Twitter to help fellow Swifties in their quest to secure tickets to one of her three Irish dates next year.

UK fan Samuel posted to Twitter after securing his own tickets to one of the shows there earlier today.

He listed out exactly how he managed to scoop his tickets in order to help those who will be logging later this week in Ireland and the UK.

His post read: "Advice for anyone trying to get Taylor Swift Eras Tour Tickets in the UK (Based on my experience with Ticketmaster).”

He then listed out his stellar advice as follows:

Just use one browser & one tab and sign into your Ticketmaster account beforehand. About 20-30 mins before the on sale time refresh your browser and you should be redirected to the landing page for the waiting room. Click the ‘Join waiting room’ button once and wait. It might take a couple of minutes to load but be patient. Once in the waiting room DON’T refresh the page, just let Ticketmaster do its thing. Same thing applies for when you have finally joined the queue, just be patient and DON’T refresh the page as tempting as it may be. Once it is your turn then you will be redirected to the tickets screen, select the type of ticket you want, enter your unique presale code when prompted and select the number of tickets you require, once done click the find tickets button. You should then be given the quantity you requested (Max 4) for a specific section based on ticket type & depending on availability. If available, select them and then you will have about 3 minutes to make payment. So long as you are logged into your Ticketmaster account and have a payment method saved then you should be fine.

He then advised: “Key thing is to be patient, part of the game is luck but mostly it’s patience. Good luck to anyone trying.” Fans in Ireland with a presale code will be able to purchase for Dublin at staggered times on July 14. 11:00 am - Presale tickets go on sale for Aviva Stadium show on Friday, June 28

1:00 pm - Presale tickets go on sale for Aviva Stadium show on Saturday, June 29

3:00 pm - Presale tickets go on sale for Aviva Stadium show on Sunday, June 30 Then on Wednesday, July 19, anyone who was selected for general sale will get a purchase link and access code via text, which is the day before they go on-sale. From Thursday, general sale for those who received a code will go on sale on Thursday, July 20 at staggered times: 11:00 am - General tickets go on sale for Aviva Stadium show on Friday, June 28

1:00 pm - General tickets go on sale for Aviva Stadium show on Saturday, June 29

3:00 pm - General tickets go on sale for Aviva Stadium show on Sunday, June 30 Header image via Getty This article originally appeared on her.ie