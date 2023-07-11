RTÉ staff canteen closed due to rat infestation

This is the second time this year the canteen has been closed over suspected rodent activity.

The staff canteen at RTÉ has been closed after evidence of rats was discovered in the building. RTÉ has told staff that the facility will remain closed until the matter is 'fully investigated'.

In an internal note shared by The Independent, RTÉ told staff:

“The main restaurant was not opened this morning due to evidence of rodent activity. The restaurant will remain closed until the matter is fully investigated.”

The infestation coincides with ongoing controversy for RTÉ, as fallout continues in the wake of the Ryan Tubridy payment scandal. Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly will appear before the Oireachtas committee today.

In recent weeks, the canteen has been the backdrop for a staff protest in response to the payments, as well as press conferences addressing the scandal.

"Let down, betrayed... disappointed and angry."

Around 200 employees at RTÉ joined a protest organised by the National Union of Journalists to air their frustration following revelations of undisclosed payments to Ryan Tubridy.

Read more: https://t.co/7oC8sh03ot pic.twitter.com/nzRH5lbwVK — RTÉ News (@rtenews) June 27, 2023

This is not the first time the RTÉ canteen has been closed due to rodent infestation - the facility, which is discounted for staff also closed in January of this year, with bosses telling staff that the rodent infestation was the result of building works around the Donnybrook campus. The canteen was closed for a number of weeks before being declared safe to eat at again.

