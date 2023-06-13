Oktoberfest is making a return to Dublin with an Irish twist

Craic agus ceoil incoming.

People in Ireland and worldwide have a deep appreciation and love for the Bavarian festival that is Oktoberfest. Dublin used to host a huge event every year at George's Dock, and any and all parties held in its honour are always teeming with people.

Which is what makes 2023 so special. For the first time ever, Ireland will host an Irish spin on the German festival, called Oktoberfeis.

A Gaelic twist on the world-renowned Oktoberfest, Oktoberfeis promises an unforgettable celebration infused with Irish music, food, and culture, with many of the standout elements that are immediately recognisable from the festival it's inspired by.

Speaking about today’s announcement, founder Craig Reynolds said this of Oktoberfeis:

‘This new festival idea was inspired by the legendary Munich Oktoberfest. We will capture what is most loved about the iconic German festival while adding an authentic Irish twist throughout.”

Oktoberfeis is coming to ten locations nationwide, starting in Leitrim on Saturday, September 9th. You can expect performances from headliners such as Whistlin' Donkeys, George Murphy & The Rising Sons, and Rake the Ashes, with many other talented musicians and bands gracing the stages, including the Bingo Loco DJs (and you know they love to have a good time).

Oktoberfeis will be landing at the RDS in Dublin on Friday, October 6th, so you've got about four months to prepare for copious amounts of craic agus ceoil.

Tickets for Oktoberfeis are already available for purchase at the festival's official website, with prices starting from just €25.

