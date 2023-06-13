Popular toastie truck to open first brick and mortar in Cabinteely

D18 becomes home to some of the best toasties in Dublin.

There's a new reason to spend an afternoon in Cabinteely. While the park is a great one to stretch the legs, and we can't forget about the delightful retail experience that is shopping in Dunnes Cornelscourt (don't let anyone ever tell you going to that Dunnes doesn't count as a date, because it does).

Now after a day of walking in the sunshine and a thorough browse of the shops, you can satiate yourself at the newest toastie spot to the village, Golden Brown.

Gourmet toasties

Commonly spotted at Bushy Park Market on Saturdays, and Herbert Park Market on Sundays, toastie truck Golden Brown have made the leap to open their first indoor space in Cabinteely Village.

On-site they will be using Groundwork Coffee Co, which is roasted in Celbridge, to create your oat flatties and americanos, and as well as the gourmet toasties we've come to know and love from them, Golden Brown have teased the introduction of new items to their menu. That's right, it looks like we have a new acai bowl spot to add to our list.

Having experienced my first Golden Brown toastie last year, I cannot wait to see their new creations.

Golden Brown open their new spot on Friday June 16th.

Header images via Instagram / Golden Brown

