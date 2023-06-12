American-style burger joint opens at Liffey Valley with 'must try' food challenge

Here come the meat sweats.

If a juicy burger is all you crave when eating out, you could have a chance to make your money back on it at new opener Hogs and Heifers in Liffey Valley.

This is the second opener for Hogs and Heifers, who have been serving the people of Swords from their branch there for almost a decade.

The vibe is the kind of restaurant you see on American TV shows - dark wood interiors, neon signage and bright red leather seats at the bar and a menu brimming with every type of meat you can imagine.

Burgers are stacked with bacon, crispy onions and melted cheese, nachos are generously loaded with guac and sour cream and wings and ribs are dripping in your sauce of choice. There's also a full range of cocktails, wine and beer and sports on the telly if that's your buzz.

The new food challenge is open to competitors at Hogs and Heifers in Liffey Valley.

If this sounds like your dream eatery, you should find extra incentive to pay Hogs and Heifers a visit in the form of their new eating challenge.

The Man vs Hogs Food Challenge invites meat enthusiasts to take on a six patty-strong burger, fries and a pint and finish the meal within 45 minutes - if you manage to succeed, your food is on the house.

Anyone who thinks they're up to the challenge is welcomed along to prove themselves, as are those who just want a regular sized meal they're under no time pressure to eat.

Hogs and Heifers is open in Liffey Valley now - head to their Instagram for more info.

Header image via Instagram/hogs_heifers

