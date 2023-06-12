9 Dublin spots to take your dad this Father's Day

For those of you who are a little lastminute.com.

If your dad is anything like mine, then no gift ever makes an impression. I've gone down the expensive route, the thoughtful route, the homemade route. Nothing truly makes an impact. The best way to spend Father's Day, in my eyes, is to actually go and do something. Spend some time together. Go for food. That has been a winner every year.

So if your dad is anything like mine, and you've got nothing booked in yet for the big day, fear not. I have a few ideas.

9. Coke Lane Pizza

Locations: Meath Street & Rialto

Some of the very best pizza in Dublin has got to come from Coke Lane, and if your dad is a pizza person, then it's a must try.

Make sure you get the lemon mayo for dipping; yes I was sceptical too, but it is actually life-changing (or as life-changing as a pizza dip can be). Another spot I love is Rita's in Ranelagh - top notch pizza pies in my humble opinion.

8. GAA Museum

Location: Ballybough

There's still availability for a tour of the GAA Museum, as well as the Kellogg's Skyline at Croke Park this Sunday.

If your dad is into his sports, we think this is an ideal Father's Day activity in Dublin.

7. TriBeCa

Location: Ranelagh

Unless your dad is a vegetarian or vegan, most of them are into chicken wings. Last year we brought my dad to TriBeCa in Ranelagh for a seriously huge bowl of wings, simply because they are known to have some of the best in Dublin.

However, there are loads of wing spots to choose from: Farmer Brown's, The Hole in the Wall, RIBA... the list goes on.

6. Carvery

I mean, Father's Day falls on a Sunday. Instead of doing a roast at home (if you're rather incapable of whipping one up like I am) why not head out for one?

We've got a list of some of our favourite Dublin spots that you should consider checking out.

5. Taste 2023

Location: Iveagh Gardens

Taste of Dublin is back this year, and if your dad is a foodie, then why not spend Father's Day at this event? You can purchase your tickets on their website for the annual food and drink festival, with the likes of Dosa Dosa, Shouk, Pickle, and many more making an appearance (as well as a Food for Thought stage brought to you by yours truly).

4. Guinness Storehouse

Location: St. James's Gate

Okay, one gift that my dad actually liked was the Guinness nitro surge cans and tap, so if you can't make it to the Storehouse, seriously consider getting him that (if he's a Guinness fan of course).

But a trip to the Guinness Storehouse is the perfect spot for some quality bonding time between you and your da.

3. Van Gogh Immersive Experience

Location: Artane Place

The Van Gogh Experience is one popular worldwide, set up across Europe, Asia, and the Americas. The Dublin Van Gogh Experience is based in Beaumont, and well worth a visit.

You can book a place for you and your date on their website. Great for the artsy dads out there.

2. Featherblade

Location: Dawson Street

For a steak that won't break the bank, it's got to be Featherblade. If you want to treat your dad, but you're running a little low on funds, then this Dawson Street steak place is a great option for you.

This place tends to book up fast though, so don't dilly dally on reserving your table.

1. McGettigan's

Location: Whitehall

And for another steak option on the north side of Dublin, McGettigan's is a top choice. They open for lunch at 12pm on Sundays, and dinner at 5pm.

We hope however you're celebrating Father's Day that you have a wonderful day, and we send some extra love to those who cannot or do not celebrate, for whatever reason that may be.

Header images via Instagram / Coke Lane & Featherblade

