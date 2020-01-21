Best chicken wings in Dublin - Our finger lickin' bucket list for 2020

Some might argue that we write about chicken wings a little too often - and perhaps they're right.

But where there's smoke, there's fire, my friends. And we write about what the people want to know....that being; where to find the best chicken wings in Dublin.

There are several places with the finger-lickin' snack on the menu, but unless you're left a saucy mess by the end of your meal, then those establishments don't even deserve to be considered, never mind featured on a 'best of' list.

And with the image of an overflowing bowl of chicken wings planted firmly in your mind's eye, there's nothing for it than to unveil our picks of the top joints in town. The chicken wing bucket list if you will.

Tick them all off and rest easy in the knowledge that you've spent your time achieving something truly worthwhile, for as the saying goes - ain't no thing like a chicken wing.

So in no particular order, here are the places you need to hit up if you want to find the best chicken wings in Dublin this year...

Farmer Brown's

Farmer Brown's is a firm favourite in the Lovin offices...especially when it comes to 'Filthy Friday' and we indulge our hankering for a takeaway. Their halloumi sandwich is to die for, and I don't say that lightly.

Their chicken wings, however, deserve special praise.

Blue Bar

Without a doubt, some of the best buffalo chicken wings in Dublin, particularly for fans of a spicier version, though the blue cheese dip offers cooling refreshment with every bite. Large portions too, which let's face it is music to your ears and your pocket.

Based in Skerries, The Blue Bar requires a bit of a journey but it's well worth the trip.

The Hole In The Wall

Located near a small entrance to Phoenix Park, this 400-year-old establishment is not only the most charming pub on the Northside and one of the most festive Dublin spots at Christmas, but it's also a great shout for a bowl of wings.

Stroll around Phoenix Park, snapping pics of the scenery and friendly deer, before settling into one of The Hole In The Wall's cosy snugs for a portion of chicken wings. Weekend itinerary sorted, am I right?

Mmmm crispy.

Elephant & Castle

Positively famous for their wings, Elephant & Castle are one of the first places that spring to mind when someone mentions the finger-lickin' snack. An old reliable, you can't go wrong here.

Beautiful. Just, beautiful.

Wing It

It would be hard not to feature a place with 'wing' in the name. From humble beginnings in a tent in a park to brick and mortar restaurants, they've been bringing authentic New York-style wings to Ireland since 2012.

And seeing as variety is the spice of life, Wing It has multiple flavours and styles to choose from - including traditional, boneless, vegan, Caribbean jerk chicken, cajun spice rub and mango habanero.

The Anvil

If you find yourself in Saggart Village, perhaps while going for a stroll in the nearby Slade Valley Forest, be sure to pay this family-run restaurant a visit.

Come for The Anvil's cosy surroundings and friendly staff, but stay for their delectable chicken wings.

It's worth the trip out, we promise.

Wishbone

Dedicated to the wing, Wishbone's staples are original buffalo and sticky BBQ. Wishbone also offer different sauce specials that change weekly.

TriBeCa

Another establishment that always crops up in arguments about the best chicken wings in Dublin — and for good reason.

TriBeca's menu is overflowing with foodie options, but our eyes go straight to the wings. Every. Single. Time.

And this can only be described as a MOUNTAIN of wings. This is our Everest.

Canal Bank Café

It's TriBeCa's sister restaurant, so you just know they're sharing that secret sauce recipe.

Pop in here and know that you're amongst friends.

RIBA

The wings you'll find in this Stillorgan restaurant are ridiculously messy but, as all true connoisseurs know, messiness and quality go hand in hand. Wear that saucy smile and do it with pride.

They got the swag sauce, they dripping swagu.

Camden Rotisserie

These guys are dedicated to all things poultry-related, so it's safe to say they know their way around a wing.

The Summit Inn

Get your fill of fresh air along the stunning cliff walk in Howth and then call in here for a well-deserved rest.

Known only to locals and those who frequent Howth on a regular basis, and though we seriously considered keeping this place to ourselves, the wings are too good not to share.

Reasonably priced, decent portion sizes and you get your wings with a view. What more could you ask for?

The Harbourmaster

If you're a wing fan who spends a lot of time in the IFSC, you'll surely be aware of this spot.

Chips, beer and wings for a tenner? Sure, you can't go wrong.

Theirs are somewhat more on the crispy side (should wings be crispy or saucy? A hotly debated topic) but they're delish nonetheless.

Herbstreet

Calling into Herbstreet is a no brainer should you find yourself hanging around the Grand Canal Dock area.

They may be better known for pancakes but, in our opinion, their wings blow those delicious breakfast treats right out of the water which is no easy feat.

Beckett & Bull

You find this hidden gem down the leafy Rathgar Avenue.

Putting an Irish spin on traditional American dishes, Beckett & Bull serves up generous portions of wings covered in their famous hot sauce.

Bad Bobs

If you need your chicken wings to be super spicy, this is the place for you: they've officially got the hottest wings in town.

Made using Carolina Reaper chillies, hot pepper extract, Louisiana hot sauce and a few other top-secret ingredients, these babies are so hot that the chefs who prepare them have to wear a face mask and rubber gloves for protection.

Hot enough for ya?

Ranked in order of spice/heat - Louisiana Sauce, McGowan’s Sauce, BBQ Sauce or Sweet Thai Sauce. Served with blue cheese dip and the token celery stick that no one ever eats.

Pickle

Chicken wings are not something you'd necessarily jump straight to ordering while in an Indian restaurant, but make this your mission next time you're in Pickle on Camden Street. According to one of our own, they're the best chicken wings in Dublin.

Theirs don't come covered in buffalo sauce and there isn't any celery in sight (a rare occurrence), but the Fauzi chicken wings are well deserving on a spot on this list.

Are there any other establishments that deserve to be included on this list? Let us know in the comment section.

In all seriousness though, does anyone know why they’re always served up with celery? One of life’s many mysteries.

