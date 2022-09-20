7 great spots for oysters in Dublin during Oyster Season

Didn't know oyster season was a thing? Me neither until about five minutes ago.

September is officially the start of the oyster season, and word on the internet is that you should only eat oysters during months with an 'r' in them. That means the next few months are the perfect time for you to get shucking, and here are a few great Dublin spots to get started at.

Urban Oyster House, Joshua Lane (off Dawson Street)

"A pearl in the city", this hidden gem offers an immersive dining experience with an extensive Belgian beer selection to wash your oysters down with. It can be tricky to get a reservation, so be sure to book well in advance.

SOLE, South William Street

No better spot for oysters with a side of people watching.

Matt the Thresher, Baggot Street

This mainstay of the Irish seafood scene is a must if you fancy treating yourself.

Davy Byrnes, Duke Street

Located just off Grafton Street and a feature in James Joyce's Ulysses, Davy Byrnes is a great spot for oysters accompanied by creamy pints. Just as the oyster gods intended.

Octopussy, Howth

Come to this pier-side tapas spot for the name alone.

The Shelbourne, Stephen's Green

Thought oysters couldn't get any boujier? Well, you thought wrong. The Saddle Room and No.27 bust out their specially curated oyster menu every September - treat yourself if you're feeling a little flush.

The Seafood Café, Temple Bar

The brain child of Niall Sabongi, a Dublin seafood veteran, offering oyster happy hour every day from 4-5pm. Look out also for the Salty Buoy, Sabongi's food truck which pops up at various locations serving lobster rolls, tasty coffees and loads more.

Will you be sampling some of the fine seafood Dublin has to offer this oyster season?

