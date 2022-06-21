image via Twitter/@edvinluver

Insert hysterical screaming here.

Ahead of his sold out gig at the Aviva this week, Harry Styles has been spotted on South William Street with girlfriend Olivia Wilde, heading into SOLE Seafood and Grill for a spot of dinner. Not quite a sushi restaurant, but in the same food family. It has not yet been confirmed whether they went to Grogans for a pint and a toastie, or sat for a spot of people watching outside Powerscourt now that the incessant watering of the steps appears to have stopped.

LADS I JUST MET HARRY pic.twitter.com/AqeC2OpyZX — a🫂!! (@edvinluver) June 20, 2022

I don't know about you, but to me there's something truly magical about seeing Harry Styles walk down the same street that just one short year ago was the setting of one of the wildest street fights in Irish history.

Advertisement

phoebe bridgers and harry styles being in dublin at the same time is such a win for the bisexuals — gigi 🐸 (@madrai_uisce) June 20, 2022

A video of Harry styles and Olivia Wilde in Dublin today June 20 pic.twitter.com/dWvrU8lszP — Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde updates🍋🍋 (@Holiviaa1) June 20, 2022

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde confirmed their relationship last January, after meeting and getting close on set of the film 'Don't Worry, Darling' in which Harry starred and Olivia directed.

Harry will take to the Aviva stage for a sold out show as part of his stadium tour tomorrow, 22nd June. Requests for him to play Fine Line are currently plaguing Irish Twitter - fingers crossed for the stans.

Advertisement

Header image via Twitter/@edvinluver

READ NEXT: The quirkiest yoga classes to do in Dublin right now