Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde spotted on South William Street ahead of Dublin gig

By Fiona Frawley

June 21, 2022 at 10:19am

image via Twitter/@edvinluver

Insert hysterical screaming here.

Ahead of his sold out gig at the Aviva this week, Harry Styles has been spotted on South William Street with girlfriend Olivia Wilde, heading into SOLE Seafood and Grill for a spot of dinner. Not quite a sushi restaurant, but in the same food family. It has not yet been confirmed whether they went to Grogans for a pint and a toastie, or sat for a spot of people watching outside Powerscourt now that the incessant watering of the steps appears to have stopped.

I don't know about you, but to me there's something truly magical about seeing Harry Styles walk down the same street that just one short year ago was the setting of one of the wildest street fights in Irish history.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde confirmed their relationship last January, after meeting and getting close on set of the film 'Don't Worry, Darling' in which Harry starred and Olivia directed.

Harry will take to the Aviva stage for a sold out show as part of his stadium tour tomorrow, 22nd June. Requests for him to play Fine Line are currently plaguing Irish Twitter - fingers crossed for the stans.

Header image via Twitter/@edvinluver

