Dublin steak restaurant named as one of the best steakhouses worldwide

Anyone for a steak out?

Dublin has a wealth of steakhouses to boast about, everything from the affordable Featherblade on Dawson Street, to newly opened and world renowned Hawksmoor on College Green. Add in Marco Pierre White, Fire, Shanahan's on the Green, and you'll find you've barely scratched the surface of Dublin's steak offering.

However one name in particular has recently featured on a list of the world's best steak restaurants and that award goes to none of than F. X. Buckley.

"100% Irish - 100% quality."

Steak website World's Best Steak Restaurants (WBSR) crowned the Dublin based restaurant the 6th best steak spot globally. It was also noted as the highest climber in Europe, and the only Irish steakhouse on the list.

WBSR said this of their ranking of F.X. Buckley.

"100% Irish - 100% quality. The Buckley Family has achieved legendary status in Dublin over the last six generations – originally as butchers and purveyors of the finest quality meats, and subsequently as operators of some of the nation’s favourite steakhouses, gastro-pubs and bars.

"At F.X. Buckley they source their own Angus and Hereford beef, which means that they know exactly what’s being served on their restaurant tables.

"The steak cuts from heifers only are grazed for at least two years on the finest quality Irish grass, which means that there’s lots of time for a good layer of marbling to build up – for that extra special flavour.

"Although we have known the benefits of Irish beef for a long time, the quality on offer has been very good. F.X. Buckley has left a lasting impression with us and is new in our top 10 of our list of the World’s Best Steak Restaurants."

F.X. Buckley were named in the top 10 amongst steakhouses in Buenos Aires, New York, Sydney, and Madrid. It should be noted that the Hawksmoor in London came in at number two on the list, which only makes a visit to their Dublin location more imperative for steak lovers.

So if you're serious about your steak and want to go somewhere that is recognised worldwide in Dublin, making a booking at F.X. Buckley is the play.

