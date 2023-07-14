Enter Bar Pez- a dreamy new wine bar in Portobello

A welcome addition for fans of the new wave of Dublin wine bars

While many who are forced to spend too much time on Daft.ie would argue that Dublin is in its flop era, those following the series of impressive new openers in the city would beg to differ. Joining that anointed list is Bar Pez, a dreamy new wine bar which carries a vibrant bar menu of small plates with a seafood bent, which sees Anchovy & Russian Salad rubbings shoulders with Prawn Croquettes.

Part of the reason why we are so excited about this opener is that it's a sister spot to the ever-exquisite Fish Shop on Benburb Street, whose high-quality pared-back fish menu has been made legendary over the last few years. The team are working towards opening a full menu soon, with plans to roll it out from July 24th. The full menu will be made up of the best of Irish seafood and produce "cooked simply and well" and will be chalked up on the board change every day. Diners can expect the likes of whole roasted fish, local prawns, west coast clams cooked a la plancha (Spanish style) and seasonal grilled summer vegetables.

The team have put together an expansive traditional-leaning wine list, cleverly grouped based on the wines' terroir, by 'oceans' 'rivers' 'Mountains' and 'Hills & Plains'. This is a refreshing way to display the list and a shaking up of the traditional method of selecting wines based on the place or grape variety. The list is made up of predominantly younger wines, the oldest being a 2016 spring chicken.

In line with their big sister restaurant, the interior of Bar Paz is tasteful and considered, with beautiful stained wood walls, delicate mid-century furniture and terracotta tiles which are a nod to the place's Spanish inspirations.

You can find Bar Pez on Unit 3, Kevin Street Lower, Dublin D08TY47 they are open Thurs–Mon from 15.00-22.00 for more info hit their Instagram.

