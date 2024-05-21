Full list of Dublin road closures and public transport changes ahead of Europa League final

DART services have also been altered

A number of road closures have been announced ahead of the Europa League Final in the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Wednesday evening.

The final between German champions Bayer Leverkusen and Italian side Atalanta kicks off at 8pm, while turnstiles open at 5pm.

An Garda Síochána have warned of “large volumes of traffic” in and around the stadium and the Dublin 4 area ahead of and after the match.

Road users around the city are warned to expect delays and rolling road closures.

3,000 gardaí are expected to be on duty to police the final as roughly 46,000 fans are expected to descend upon the capital.

Dublin road closures announced ahead of Europa League final

Gardaí have announced a vehicle cordon will be put in place from 3pm on Wednesday at the following locations:

Lansdowne Road – both sides from Northumberland Road to Herbert Road

Shelbourne Road – both sides from Ballsbridge to Bath Avenue

Bath Avenue, both sides from Londonbridge Road to Shelbourne Road

Newbridge Avenue

Herbert Road

Lansdowne Lane from Northumberland Road to Shelbourne Road

Lansdowne Park

In their Traffic Plan ahead of the event, Garda also announced that south-bound traffic on Grand Canal Street will access Merrion Road via Haddington Road and Northumberland Road and will access the Strand Road and Sandymount Area via South Lotts Road and Irishtown.

Northbound traffic on Merrion Road wishing to access Shelbourne Road towards the city centre will be diverted onto Pembroke Road, Northumberland Road, Haddington Road and Grand Canal Street.

Other rolling road closures may be required due to temporary fan movements, potential protest activity or other non-event road-related incidents.

The traffic diversions and road closures will remain in force until the event is completed and the roads are free of pedestrian traffic.

Important info for those going to the @EuropaLeague Final in Dublin tomorrow:👇



🚶Follow the coloured walking routes to the stadium



🎫You can only enter via the coloured route indicated on your ticket.



🗺️Check out the stadium map on the Event Guide: https://t.co/iEduOHtgoG — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 21, 2024

DART station closures ahead of Europa League final

Lansdowne Road DART Station will close at 4pm on the 22nd May 2024 and will not reopen on that date.

All passengers intending to use DART Stations from 4pm will be directed to Grand Canal Dock or Sandymount DART Stations.

Grand Canal Dock and Sandymount DART Stations will operate as normal.

Additional management measures for queuing and access/egress from both stations will be put in place.

All match patrons will be advised in advance of the closure of Lansdowne Road DART Station and the use of the alternative stations.

Walking signage to each DART station will be put in place by Dublin City Council.

The DART barriers on Lansdown Road will close at 4pm and will remain down for the duration of the event to facilitate the free movement of trains.

Pedestrians will transverse the railway line via the underpass in the Aviva Stadium.

🚨Wednesday 22nd May 2024

⚽️UEFA Europa League Final @AVIVAStadium @Atalanta_BC v @Bayer04_en

Lansdowne Road Station to close 16:00hrs.

Please use:

➡️Grand Canal Dock to/from City or the Northside

➡️Sandymount to/from the Southside

ℹ️Full info: https://t.co/2g03F4K6we — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) May 21, 2024

Fan Marches

Fans of both teams are expected to march towards the stadium ahead of kick-off.

Atalanta fans will leave Simmonscourt Road at approximately 5.30pm and walk to the Aviva Stadium via Simmonscourt Road, Merrion Road, Pembroke Road and Lansdowne Road.

Some rolling road closures are expected in the areas of Merrion Road, Pembroke Road, and Northumberland Road.

Bayer Leverkusen supporters will leave Shelbourne Park at approximately 5.30pm and walk to the Aviva Stadium via South Lotts Road, and Bath Avenue.

Rolling road closures are also expected throughout this route.

For further information, check out the Garda Traffic Management Plan.

This article was written by Simon Kelly

