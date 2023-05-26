10 spots you actually should go to eat in Ranelagh

Our top picks in this Dublin 6 village.

Ranelagh, one point in the D6 holy trinity, is a small but mighty village with tons of food and drink options. It can be overwhelming to choose exactly where to eat, but luckily we have some strong opinions on the matter, and believe we can set you up for a delicious meal, whether you love Thai food, or Italian.

We'll avoid mentioning spots like Bunsen and Sano, as previously discussed on our Temple Bar list, but know we also rate those spots highly and would recommend you going there.

So without further ado, these are the restaurants you actually should go for a feed in Ranelagh.

10. Host

If you're like Joey and you don't share food, Host probably isn't for you. However, if you like to try a bit of everything when you visit a new restaurant, this is the best place for it in Ranelagh.

Host has always had the ethos that food should be shared, as long as six years ago when they first opened, and their highly curated menu reflects that.

9. Kinara Kitchen

This Pakistani & Eastern cuisine restaurant has been renowned for their food and hospitality since opening their doors in 2010. They have an extensive menu, full of options that cater for a variety of dietary requirements, as well as a pride in their creative cocktail offering.

8. Butcher Grill

If you're a steak person, Butcher Grill is a must visit. As with most steak places, it's on the pricier side of dinners out, but as a steak lover, you're probably used to that. A 10oz rib eye will set you back €40 before adding sides, but for the quality and perfection of the meat, it's worth the splurge. You can also share a 24oz or a 30oz steak with another person if the 10oz just isn't enough.

From the same people who own Dillinger's, 777, and Amy Austin, Butcher Grill is just as successful as these outlets.

7. Rita's

There are a lot of pizza spots in this particular corner of Dublin 6, and while they all have their accolades, when we weigh them all up, Rita's is our top contender. Their pizzas are huge, reasonably priced, and manage the perfect balance of wood-fired pizzas that aren't veering on just burnt (a huge pet peeve of mine).

If you find yourself in Ranelagh, and have pizza on the brain, we're going to make the bold claim that Rita's is where you need to be going.

6. Nightmarket

This Thai spot is a little on the pricier side, but the food is so worth it. The food is always presented beautifully; one of their curries is served in a hollowed coconut. While presentation isn't the most important thing when it comes to good food, it's always a nice bonus.

Nightmarket also does achieve the most important thing when it comes to good food, and that is taste. I've never had a meal there I didn't enjoy.

5. Mak at D6

Huddled beneath the Luas bridge, Mak at D6 has been a Ranelagh staple since they opened in 2015. They combine Hong Kong-style dim sum and authentic Chinese cuisine in an atmosphere and setting that is perfect for either family dining, catching up with friends or a romantic evening for two.

4. Taphouse

For a bit of tapas style pub grub, it's got to be the Taphouse. Anytime I dine in Ranelagh I make a trip here first for a drink, but they also have a really great food menu, with a variety of options, everything from sliders, to tacos, to loaded nachos.

Plus it's huge, with seating across two floors as well as an outdoor terrace, which means you'll likely find a seat in some nook or cranny whether you have a booking or not.

3. Urban Health

For casual brunch vibes, especially if dining with friends who have specific dietary requirements, it's got to be Urban Health. This health conscious café has options for all kinds of eaters, whether you're vegan, veggie, pescatarian, or none of the above.

Their brunch menu is available all day (a trait I love in a café) and they also serve salads, wraps, juices, soups, as well as some delicious baked goods.

2. Brother Hubbard

Ranelagh is home to the latest Brother Hubbard branch, who have three other locations around the city, and D6 is lucky to have them. A truly unique brunch spot, they put their own spin on classic dishes (see the Eton Mess French Toast below as an example) and create everything from scratch.

Plus, they brew a lovely cup of coffee. Definitely worth the hype they receive.

1. Antica Venezia

I rarely see Antica Venezia mentioned on lists of places to go, perhaps because it's tucked away from the main road, but if you're craving an authentic Italian experience, there's nowhere better. They do beautiful bowls of home-made pasta, delicious pizzas, essentially all the best dishes you can expect for an Italian.

Plus, there'll be a shot of limoncello in it for you at the end of the evening.

