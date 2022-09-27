5 Oktoberfest events to check out in Dublin

Celebrations kick off this week.

Oktoberfest 2022 begins in Dublin as of this week, and there's already several places taking part. If you're looking for somewhere to celebrate the Bavarian holiday, whether that's with beers, schnitzels, bingo, or dress-up, we've got you covered.

The Square Ball

Location: Hogan Place

Fowl Play Oktoberfest BBQ kicks off this Thursday and then every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday until the end of October. As with any good Oktoberfest event, there will be beers galore, as well as bingo. You can secure your ticket HERE.

Fired Up

Location: Goatstown

Fired Up takes up the mantle for Oktoberfest celebrations in Dublin 14 once again this year, running from 29th September to the 30th October, every Thursday through to Sunday. For 20 night they will have traditional German food, music, and beer.

Booking is advised, so start making those plans ASAP.

Eatyard

Location: Drumcondra

Tickets are nearly all gone for the Eatyard Oktoberfest celebrations, but they're bound to be some of the best in Dublin, so if you can get a ticket make sure you do. They have slots running from the 30th September to the 29th October, where you can book Friday 7pm-9pm or Saturday 5pm-7pm or 8pm-10pm. They will have beer, bratwursts (vegan options too), cheese, and charcuterie boards. As we say, don't delay on booking a slot.

The Lighthouse

Location: Dún Laoghaire

The Lighthouse gratefully welcomes the colder months with the return of Oktoberfest. They will celebrate the Bavarian holiday between the 20th-22nd October, with each night costing €15 for a ticket. Each ticket includes two drink tokens which are good for a pint of beer, a glass of wine, or a Bavarian winter warmer.

The Eden House

Location: Rathfarnham

The Eden House gastro bar is back with their Oktoberfest celebrations, from the 14th-16th October. All weekend there'll be BBQ food, as well as Bratwurst gourmet sausages, pork schnitzel, and of course warm pretzels. Saturday night will have its own live DJ for Lederhosen Night, as well as beer maids, games, prizes, and free beer for the best dressed.

Honourable Mention for one Oktoberfest themed menu...

Neat Pizza

Location: Smithfield & Fairview

If partying isn't really your thing, but you want to get into the Oktoberfest spirit, then trying this themed pizza menu from Neat could be the answer. These German classics are limited edition, so just as we have to soak up pumpkin spice lattes when they're here, we have to enjoy Oktoberfest too.

No matter how you're celebrating Oktoberfest, we hope that you enjoy the festivities while you can.

Header image via Shutterstock

