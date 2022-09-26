Michelin-listed Pickle announces first pop-up with award-winning Indian restaurant

For their next edition of “pop ups” with the best chefs from across the globe, Savya Rasa travels to the charming city of Dublin in Ireland.

Pickle is one of Dublin's very best Indian restaurants. With Chef Sunil Ghai at the helm, who has a wealth of culinary experience, it's no wonder that it's where Indian cuisine fanatics tend to flock for an incredible meal. The restaurant is constantly winning awards for their food; most recently Pickle has been shortlisted for the Food & Wine 2022 awards, in categories for Best Chef and Best Restaurant.

At the end of October Pickle will launch its first pop-up with India-based restaurant Savya Rasa. Savya Rasa is the most awarded South Indian fine dining restaurant in India, with Sheik Mohideen as their Brand Chef.

The pair will undoubtedly work well together, as "Savya Rasa’s culinary philosophy resonates with Pickle….there is a story behind every dish." The pop-up will comprise of a tasting menu that showcases both restaurants' strengths, using Irish produce to create South Indian dishes.

Advertisement

The chefs will be hosting the dinners on both their home turfs. In 2023, Chef Sunil Ghai will travel to Savya Rasa for another collaboration in India.

The Savya Rasa pop-up at Pickle takes place at the Camden Street restaurant from the 28th-30th October. They will have a five course tasting menu costing €80pp. We have a feeling it's going to book up really fast, so make sure you don't delay if you want to try some of the very best Indian food available in Ireland.

Header images via Instagram/picklerestaurant

READ ON: Have you been to Dublin's newest Korean restaurant in Stoneybatter?