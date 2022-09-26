Have you been to Dublin's newest Korean restaurant in Stoneybatter?

Korean Table has opened its first brick and mortar.

What started off as an occasional market vendor has now become a full-blown restaurant in the just under two years it's been open. Korean Table, which first launched with Korean fried chicken bites in Sandyford, launched in Stoneybatter back in August with its first brick and mortar location.

They still run in markets, namely Kilruddery Market on Saturdays and Marlay Park Market on Sundays. However now you can avail of their authentic Korean menu in a permanent location.

While their menu is extensive, the dish we're most excited about is their dakgangjeong, which is essentially sweet and crispy Korean fried chicken. The dish is photographed below, and just looking at it is making our stomachs growl and our mouths salivate.

They also serve kimchi fried rice, chilli chicken bibimbap, and many more favourites of Korean cuisine.

You can find Korean Table on Manor Street, Stoneybatter. They close on Mondays, but are otherwise open Tuesday to Sunday in the evenings. If you love authentic Korean food, or want to try dakgangjeong for yourself, there's no better place we could recommend.

