Blanchardstown welcomes smash burger experts Burger Boy

The best fuel after a day of retail therapy.

Just one more sleep. Smash burger connoisseurs Burger Boy announced that they were launching in Blanchardstown last month, and the day is nearly here. From Tuesday 27th September, you'll be able to find Burger Boy at Blanchardstown Shopping Centre, from 11:30am.

If you're lucky enough to be in the D15 area on Tuesday, the smash burger truck are giving away the first 100 burgers for free, as well as a ton of merch.

Smash burgers are their specialty, and Burger Boy does 11 variations. If burgers aren't your thing, they also serve hot dogs and sexy sides, including peanut butter and bacon fries. Yes, you read that correctly. Peanut. Butter. And. Bacon. Fries.

You can find Burger Boy at the green mall entrance of Blanchardstown beside an array of other food trucks. From tomorrow they'll open daily from 11:30am and 9pm. They are card only, so put that cash away for something else.

Header image via Instagram/burgerboyofficial_

