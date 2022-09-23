'And just like that... we're back!' Underdog to reopen at The Legal Eagle

Underdog has been looking for a new home for months.

After many, many months of searching, Underdog has found a new home at The Legal Eagle.

The pub originally closed down at their Dame Street premises due to covid restrictions and extensive flood damage. In June 2022 they announced to their followers that they would not be returning to Dame Street and were instead looking for a new location to set up.

Now, after months of silence, Underdog will be making its long-awaited comeback next month.

They shared the good news with Instagram, saying:

"Reached out to our friends at The Legal Eagle about popping up and taking over beer proceedings at Chancery Place... and just like us, they also think it's the best idea they've ever heard!!!"

While we don't have an exact date for Underdog popping up at The Legal Eagle, we know it will be mid to late October, so just about a month away.

We can't wait to check them out when they open, and in the meantime will keep a watchful eye on their socials for more news and details.

