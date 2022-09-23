'A dear friend to all' Bankers announce sad passing of Head Chef

Bankers have announced the passing of Chef Colm Mooney (Collie), who worked with the bar for 15 years.

The Trinity Street bar shared the sad news on social media yesterday, after Collie passed following a battle with cancer.

The popular chef had worked at Bankers for 15 years, was well known by the staff and customers and had trained in many more chefs during his time there. In a heartfelt post, the Bankers team wrote that they were "forever grateful" to Collie, and that his recipes would continue to be used.

The post reads:

It is with a heavy heart that we are saying goodbye to our Head Chef of the last 15 years Colm Mooney (Chef Collie). Collie has lost his brave battle with cancer and will be sorely missed by the staff and customers of the Bankers. Collie trained so many chefs in our kitchen over the years, some who are still here today and we are forever grateful and his recipes will continue to be used. Collie was a dear friend to all.

Advertisement

Bankers will be closed until 1pm tomorrow (Saturday 24th) to allow staff members to attend Collie's funeral.

Header image via Instagram/bankersbar

READ NEXT: Cost of Living March will be the biggest since 2015, according to organisers