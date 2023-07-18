Fired Up to open new pizza spot in Donnybrook

Giving D4 locals something to get fired up about.

Fired Up is by far one of the best additions to the Dublin takeaway landscape in recent years. They popped up during the first covid lockdown in 2020, and quickly asserted themselves as one of the best spots for pizza in the county.

Now Fired Up are opening their third location in as many years, this time settling in Donnybrook. They took to Instagram to share the exciting news with their followers.

"Our Covid Baby is Growing Up. We’ve been working hard on this one for a while now, but we are finally delighted to announce we will be opening our 3rd shop In the heart of Donnybrook village."

The new Fired Up location will serve the good people of Donnybrook, Ballsbridge, Sandymount, Ringsend, Portobello, Ranelagh, Rathmines, Clonskeagh, and Milltown, meaning that in addition to their other two spots, they have Dublin's south side covered.

No word so far on when exactly they're opening, but we imagine they'll be launching in the not too distant future. While you wait, you can avail of Fired Up at their OG home in Goatstown, as well as at the Little Orchard in Rathfarnham.

I have long been singing Fired Up's praises and am personally buzzing to see them expanding once more.

All they need now are some locations in the city centre and north side.

