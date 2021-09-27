We're intrigued by this new creation from a South Dublin Pizzeria

Pizza or pasta? Why don't you put those hands together, my friend.

Not to state the obvious or anything, but we've had a hard year. The last thing we need right now is to have to choose between two of our favourite carby dishes. We've been through enough. Pretty sure this is what Phil Mitchell was talking about when he said "Please, don't make me do this".

Luckily, Fired Up Pizza know and understand our plight. They get how difficult choosing between your favourite meals can be (it is Libra season, after all), so they've taken it upon themselves to create this culinary combo of dreams. World, meet Carbonara Pizza:

Oh baby. This bad boy has all the elements of your favourite creamy pasta dish, but it's been lovingly placed atop a Neapolitan sourdough wood fired pizza. What a dream. Just look at that crackling pancetta! You can order this stunner now from Fired Up's Goatstown or Rathfarnham locations. And if you're looking for something to do tonight, it's Margarita Monday at Fired Up - you can snap yourself up a Margarita of the pizza variety AND the cocktail variety together for a cool €15. It's the kind of deal you need to get yourself through the back to work blues, am I right gals?

Header image via Instagram/fireduppizza

