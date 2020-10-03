Close

These are the top 10 pizzas in Dublin according to our Instagram followers

By James Fenton

October 3, 2020 at 2:33pm

Dublin is full of great pizza spots and earlier this week, we revealed which one our Lovin Dublin followers voted to be top of the list.

As part of our best pizzas in every county article, we opened up the floor to our Dublin Instagram audience to vote on where people can find the best pizza in the capital. Pi Pizza came out on top but with so many votes cast for other spots, we thought we might as well put them all together to reveal what you voted as the top 10 pizzas in Dublin.

Without further ado, here's where you can find the best pizza in Dublin, according to the ever-knowledgable Lovin Dublin Instagram followers...

1 Pi

The George's Street favourite had almost twice as many votes as anywhere else, making it a worthy winner.

2 = Base

The takeaway has a number of locations around Dublin and appears to be equally popular in all of them.

2 = Sano

Joining Base as joint runner-up in our vote, Sano is located in Temple Bar and serves authentic Neapolitan pizzas.

4. Rita's

Rita's is a Ranelagh favourite and the names of their pizzas (the Kevin Keegan, the Fun Guy and Hey Pesto to list just a few) are almost as good as the tastes.

View this post on Instagram

Who said simple was boring....

A post shared by Ritas (@ritas.ranelagh) on

5. Dublin Pizza Co.

Located on Aungier Street and also serving at Bonobo in Smithfield, this spot has clearly satisfied the taste buds of customers on both sides of the Liffey.

6. Paulie's

This Grand Canal Street spot has proven very popular with workers in the area.

7 Firehouse Booterstown

Down on Rock Road, you can pick up some of the finest takeaway pizza the city has to offer.

8 = Rascals Brewing Company

Over in Inchicore, Rascals have been serving top-quality pizzas to locals and visitors alike for a long time now.

8 = Da Mimmo

The North Strand spot acquired an equal amount of votes as Rascals.

10 = The Back Page

Part of the Phibsboro furniture at the stage and a fine spot to kick back with some pizza and watch a game.

10 = Boco

Not far down the road, Boco is primely located for the students of Bolton Street and it certainly seems to have made an impression.

10 = Cirillo's

Hey, if it's just recently been voted one of the top pizzas in Europe, it's bound to have made this list.

We know what you're thinking, that's twelve pizzas and not ten. Well, it just goes to show how difficult it is for our voters to choose from such a wide selection of delicious Dublin pizzas. Honourable mentions should also go to The Dough Box in Bray (outside Dublin but popular enough to get some votes), Coke Lane, Wallace Asti, Bread, Manifesto, Forno 500 and Pacinos.

Did your favourite miss out? Be sure to cast your vote next time around!

( header pic: @bocodublin)

