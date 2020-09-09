Popular Baggot Street spot named among the best pizzerias in Europe

Baggot Street favourite Cirillo's has been included in the top 20 pizzerias in Europe by a prestigious guide.

50 Top Pizza is an online guide that updates its list of the best pizzerias in the world annually and Cirillo's has been included in this year's top 50 Europe list.

The Baggot Street spot came in at 16th place and it's not the only Irish representation on the list, with Dough Bros in Galway being named in 21st.

The ceremony was live-streamed last night due to Covid-19 restrictions and Cirillo's has been commended for having and 'atmosphere is like a pub' and pizza that is 'very similar to traditional Neapolitan ones, well leavened and above all well cooked'.

Cirillo's shared the moment they were included on Instagram last night and you can watch it for yourself below...

Definitely one to be trying out the next time you're in the city. Cirillo's was set up by James Cirillo, who has an Irish mother and an Italian father in 2016. You can read more about their inclusion here and check out the full top 50 Europe list via this link.

READ NEXT: PICS: Dublin City Council shares look at continued works on city centre street